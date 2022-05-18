Myles Garrett Announces Agent Change

Over the last couple of years, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has gone from a promising prospect to one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times already in just five seasons, and he has become a bona fide star in Northeast Ohio.

With a couple of months to go before training camp opens for the 2022 season, Garrett has made a big decision – he has changed agents.

He will now be represented by Klutch Sports, one of the rising agencies in all of pro sports.

Klutch Sports Has Northeast Ohio Roots

Natives of the area know Klutch Sports really well, as the men who run it are from Northeast Ohio.

The agency was founded by the greatest athlete to ever hail from or play in the region, former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, and his high school friend Rich Paul.

When James came into the NBA in 2003, he asked Paul, along with his other friends Maverick Carter and Randy Mims, to join his inner circle.

Soon, Paul was handling the business side of James’ ascending career.

Paul has become an inspiring rags-to-riches story and proof that people can lift themselves out of poverty with work ethic, ambition and vision, as long as they are given a legitimate opportunity.

He grew up with his father in a one-bedroom apartment in a rough east Cleveland neighborhood, and they both spent early mornings selling essential items to their fellow residents to try to get by.

When James was 17 and already garnering attention as a high school phenom, he met Paul at the Akron-Canton Airport, and Paul caught the roundball players’ attention because he was wearing a Warren Moon throwback jersey.

Paul was selling throwing jerseys out of the trunk of his car, and the two connected out of James’ desire to buy some more.

With the help of an Atlanta businessman named Andy Hyman, Paul expanded his jersey business, and before he knew it, he was drawing an annual salary of $50,000.

Paul didn’t go to college or have any formal business education, but he paid his dues and sought advice from some of the biggest moguls around.

In 2012, he formally started Klutch, and James was his first client.

Several years later, the company was representing more than a dozen NBA players, and more recently, it made its first foray into the NFL.

Garrett is now arguably its most prominent client in the sport of football.

Garrett Will Be A Big Key In 2022

Cleveland’s pass defense was shaky in 2021, as it ranked 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed, and improving that aspect of its game will be of prime importance given all the improvements teams across the AFC have made in recent weeks.

With fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney still an unsigned free agent, Garrett may be left to pressure opposing quarterbacks almost by himself in 2022, unless third-round draft pick Alex Wright, who is also a defensive end, develops quickly.

Garrett is currently signed through the 2026 season, and he can opt out in 2024 if he so chooses.