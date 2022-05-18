Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/18/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are once again in the headlines because of their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Updated information about his meeting with NFL investigators is the top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Watson Meets With NFL

Mary Kay Cabot clarified the reporting about Deshaun Watson’s meeting with NFL investigators.

Originally, it was reportedly happening sometime during this week.

In actuality, the meeting started Monday and continued through Tuesday.

There is no indication if the meeting is continuing today or what the next steps might be.

On the heels of this, testimony from his deposition hearing last week has been released.

A detailed account of what Watson said under oath is published in USA Today and ProFootballTalk.

 

2. More Details About Weekend Bahamas Trip For Browns Offense

Noah Weiskopf added specifics to the previous reporting that Watson is treating the Browns offense to a weekend trip in the Bahamas.

It is expected to be very well attended with the exception of about six players.

The players will be staying at the famed Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

 

3. Rookies Have Hidden Talents

The Browns shared a video on the team’s TikTok account of what hidden talent each of the rookies possesses.

It was filmed during rookie (and UDFA) camp over the weekend.

Music, cooking, and basketball were the leading answers.

Texas Tech basketball star Marcos Santos-Silva was not allowed to say basketball, and Nick Guggemos admits he has none.

Check it out.

4. Browns Claim Two Players Off Waivers

Noah Weiskopf reported that the Browns claimed safety Luther Kirk (Falcons) and cornerback Reggie Robinson II (Texans) off waivers on Tuesday.

Kirk was a 2020 UDFA who spent time with the Cowboys, Vikings, and Falcons in his two NFL seasons.

He has appeared in one NFL game.

Robinson was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

 

