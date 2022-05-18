Browns Nation News And Notes (5/18/22)

It is Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are once again in the headlines because of their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Updated information about his meeting with NFL investigators is the top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Watson Meets With NFL

Mary Kay Cabot clarified the reporting about Deshaun Watson’s meeting with NFL investigators.

Originally, it was reportedly happening sometime during this week.

I'm also told that NFL officials are currently scheduled to meet with #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, per league sources. @BovadaOfficial — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 16, 2022

In actuality, the meeting started Monday and continued through Tuesday.

To clarify, #Browns Deshaun Watson's meeting with NFL investigators began on Monday in Houston and was still underway today, source says. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 17, 2022

There is no indication if the meeting is continuing today or what the next steps might be.

On the heels of this, testimony from his deposition hearing last week has been released.

A detailed account of what Watson said under oath is published in USA Today and ProFootballTalk.

Deshaun Watson testified under oath in a deposition that a massage therapist once left crying after one of his appointments. I don't know who needs to hear this, but that is not normal. #Browns https://t.co/eA6KqJOmoL — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 17, 2022

2. More Details About Weekend Bahamas Trip For Browns Offense

Noah Weiskopf added specifics to the previous reporting that Watson is treating the Browns offense to a weekend trip in the Bahamas.

Source: I’m told #Browns offensive players are flying out to the Bahamas on Thursday via a private jet. They’re scheduled to stay at the Atlantis vacation resort on Paradise Island. The entire offense is going, minus around 6 players who couldn’t make it, source said. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 17, 2022

It is expected to be very well attended with the exception of about six players.

The players will be staying at the famed Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

3. Rookies Have Hidden Talents

The Browns shared a video on the team’s TikTok account of what hidden talent each of the rookies possesses.

It was filmed during rookie (and UDFA) camp over the weekend.

Music, cooking, and basketball were the leading answers.

Texas Tech basketball star Marcos Santos-Silva was not allowed to say basketball, and Nick Guggemos admits he has none.

Check it out.

4. Browns Claim Two Players Off Waivers

Noah Weiskopf reported that the Browns claimed safety Luther Kirk (Falcons) and cornerback Reggie Robinson II (Texans) off waivers on Tuesday.

#Browns announced they claimed safety Luther Kirk (#Falcons) and cornerback Reggie Robinson II (#Texans) off waivers. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 17, 2022

Kirk was a 2020 UDFA who spent time with the Cowboys, Vikings, and Falcons in his two NFL seasons.

He has appeared in one NFL game.

Robinson was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

