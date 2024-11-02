Myles Garrett Believes Backups Can ‘Make A Name For Themselves’ On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to dealing with injuries, and this week the franchise listed 19 players on their weekly injury report.

It’s a problem Cleveland has dealt with for more than a year now, dating back to last season when more than a dozen starters were shelved for more than four weeks due to injuries.

That’s one reason the Browns adopted their “next man up” mentality, taking this mantra and running with it.

Defensive end Myles Garrett believes his team’s backups can shine whenever they are called into action, and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year believes one position in particular could shine on Sunday against the Chargers.

With two linebackers – Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – already ruled out of the contest and a third – Khaleke Hudson – listed as questionable, Garrett told analyst Camryn Justice that his team’s reserve players could have a strong game tomorrow against Los Angeles.

“We’re no strangers to this; guys have had a ‘next man up’ mentality for a while now,” Garrett said, adding, “Looking forward to seeing those guys back, but also looking forward to seeing their replacements go out there and make a name for themselves.”

Both Hicks and Owusu-Koramoah are potentially being rested with the bye the following week, and players like Mohamoud Diabate and Devin Bush are receiving opportunities that do not come around very often for backups.

Diabate and Bush have both had strong games for Cleveland this season when called upon, and Garrett believes this duo – along with other players – can continue to see success on the football field Sunday.

