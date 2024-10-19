Myles Garrett Believes Nick Chubb’s Return Will Have Big Impact On Sunday’s Game

Despite this year’s poor performance, the Cleveland Browns have had two playoff appearances in the last four seasons.

The team’s return to relevance started with its decisions in the 2017 and 2018 NFL Drafts, when it picked multiple Pro Bowl players among its top choices.

Cleveland used the overall No. 1 pick in 2017 on Myles Garrett and a later first-round draft selection on tight end David Njoku.

In 2018, the Browns again picked No. 1 overall, selecting Baker Mayfield with that pick and cornerback Denzel Ward at the No. 4 overall position.

But a second-round selection from that 2018 draft – running back Nick Chubb – has been ingrained in the hearts of the city he calls home.

That’s why Garrett – who spoke to the media on Friday before the team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals – believes the team will get a boost when Chubb returns to action this weekend (via X).

“I mean I expect it to be,” Garrett said, adding, “The man’s been gone for over a year now. There’s not many people more loved in the history of Cleveland more than Mr. Chubb, so I think it will have a helluva effect.”

The defensive end knows a thing or two about having big impacts on games.

Against Philadelphia last week, Garrett’s field goal block was returned by safety Rodney McLeod for a game-tying score, sending the Browns into halftime knotted at 10 instead of a potential 13-3 halftime deficit.

The Browns will celebrate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction class as a part of the planned festivities for Sunday’s game.

