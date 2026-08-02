Shedeur Sanders Continues To Show Great Chemistry With Rookie WR

Denzel Boston made quite an impression during the Cleveland Browns’ minicamps and OTAs coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft as a second-round pick. The wide receiver showed an impressive skill set that had people wondering how he lasted until the No. 39 overall pick.

The next step was building on those performances in training camp, and after the first few days, it’s so far, so good. Boston has maintained his high level of play going up against the Browns’ elite defense.

Shedeur Sanders continues to show great chemistry with the rookie, who made another highlight-worthy catch from the quarterback.

“More Browns Shedeur Sanders to Denzel Boston,” Ashley Bastock posted.

Sanders rolled to his right and delivered a high pass that took advantage of Boston’s large catch radius and sure hands. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he has displayed fluid route running and an ability to gain yards after the catch, even if contact were allowed.

A relationship like the one developing between Boston and Sanders could wind up being a determining factor in the quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson. The veteran has had an up-and-down performance in the first few days of camp, and although Sanders has done little to pull away, stacking plays like these could benefit him over the next month.

Along with first-round pick KC Concepcion and second-year player Isaiah Bond, the Browns’ wide receivers room looks to be much improved over last season, when, as a group, it ranked last in the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdown catches. If Jerry Jeudy can produce a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2025 campaign, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. can build on an impressive rookie season, the Browns’ passing game could take a huge step forward.

Of course, a lot of that will depend on the quarterback play from either Watson or Sanders. Ideally, the younger player will show enough to earn the starting job, and then continue to build a relationship with Boston and the other receivers that can last for years to come.

As it stands, Boston could be a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year if he can carry his good performances into the regular season.

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