Insider Says Browns Could Make Surprising QB Roster Move

Almost as soon as the Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Taylen Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, speculation began about what it meant for the QBs already here. With NFL teams rarely keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, it called into question the plans for Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Watson wasn’t going anywhere thanks to his albatross contract, but the veteran also had taken an early lead in the QB competition with an impressive first minicamp after almost two full seasons on the sidelines. So, trade rumors involving Sanders and Gabriel started to emerge, with each of them coming off of underwhelming rookie seasons.

As for Green, despite being the No. 182 overall pick, he is seen as having enough upside that it could be risky leaving him off the roster and thereby exposing him to other interested teams. Without any other moves, that would leave Cleveland with something of a numbers crunch.

However, insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said the Browns could make a surprising QB roster move and keep all four players after the final cutdown day.

“[General manager Andrew] Berry hasn’t ruled out keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster when moves are made Aug. 30. It will likely end up being three, but the Browns might keep all four — Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green — until they work through their strategy,” Cabot wrote.

While Watson and Sanders compete for the starting job at training camp, Gabriel’s development has added a bit of intrigue to the equation. The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has reportedly elevated his game to the point he may have secured his spot as the No. 3 quarterback ahead of Green.

Yet, the rookie could find himself active on game days ahead of Gabriel as part of a specialized group of plays that would take advantage of his athleticism. A very unique role as a kick-blocker on special teams has also been floated.

Ideally, the Browns would simply put Green on the practice squad and let him develop there. But to do so, he has to clear waivers, and there is no guarantee he would, even though every team in the NFL passed on him multiple times in the draft.

Of course, an injury or trade could change things very quickly, but for now, it seems like the Browns may carry all four QBs on the active roster to open the season.

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