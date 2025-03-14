Myles Garrett Breaks Silence About New Contract Extension

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett created a firestorm for Cleveland in February when he issued a public statement requesting a trade to a Super Bowl contender.

General manager Andrew Berry and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stood steadfast, insisting that Garrett would not be traded despite his public demand.

Garrett eventually relented to Cleveland’s stance, especially once his meeting request with Haslam was denied.

The defensive end credited Haslam’s denial with helping create “more discourse” with Berry to get his new contract extension signed in Garrett’s first remarks about his new deal.

“It became a main variable for this deal getting done. I think the fans will see that my heart’s in the right place. It’s never been about money. It’s always been about winning,” Garrett said.

#Browns Myles Garrett said he doesn’t regret the public demand for being traded but feels it opened the dialogue for getting a better team. Still maintains it’s all about winning championships for him. pic.twitter.com/yWCaKxct5C — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) March 14, 2025

Garrett added that his public statement stemmed from the “frustrations” of a losing season in 2024.

The defensive end also thanked his agent, Nicole Lynn, for getting the deal done, adding that she was behind the four-year contract worth $160 million.

His deal will serve as the largest non-quarterback contract in the history of the NFL, keeping him on the Browns roster until 2030.

Garrett has earned that type of commitment from the franchise after eight strong seasons with the Browns.

The defensive end has been named to the Pro Bowl roster six times in his career, and Garrett became the first Cleveland player to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

He became the youngest player to record his 100th career sack last season, securing that milestone in December one week before turning 29 years old.

