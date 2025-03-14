Former Browns QB Signs With The Chiefs

Since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find a solid solution at quarterback.

Cleveland had seven quarterbacks play in a regular season contest over the past two years due to both injuries and performance issues.

One player that Cleveland acquired last season in hopes of securing the position is no longer with the team, joining the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 campaign.

Former Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe re-signed with the Chiefs for a second stint on Friday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The Chiefs are re-signing QB Bailey Zappe to a one-year deal, per source. So Kansas City’s QB room now includes Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew and Zappe,” Pelissero said.

The #Chiefs are re-signing QB Bailey Zappe to a one-year deal, per source. So Kansas City’s QB room now includes Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew and Zappe, the former #Patriots draft pick who finished last season in KC. pic.twitter.com/WIMcMcD0dz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2025

Zappe started the regular season finale for the Browns, completing 16 of his 31 pass attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Cleveland lost that game 35-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Zappe was inactive for six contests after the Browns acquired him, and he was listed as the team’s emergency quarterback for those contests.

The Browns signed Zappe off the Kansas City practice squad roster after starter Deshaun Watson was lost for the year with an Achilles injury.

Previously, Zappe played for the New England Patriots after the team picked him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was 4-4 as a starter for New England, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

In 2024, the Patriots waived Zappe as part of the team’s 53-man roster cutdown, and Kansas City signed the quarterback to the team’s practice squad.

