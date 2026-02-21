Myles Garrett Claims Top Spot In Major Ranking

What a season Myles Garrett just had. He had his sights set on making history, and that is exactly what he did, claiming the NFL single-season sack record and helping the Cleveland Browns have one of the strongest defenses in the league.

Browns fans were obviously very happy with Garrett, but analysts and experts were also blown away. That is why he just ranked first on PFF’s list of the top 101 players from the 2025 NFL season.

In their explanation of Garrett’s position, the site noted how he led all defensive linemen in key ways and created one of the “most prolific seasons for a defensive player.”

“Garrett reclaims his title as the best player in the NFL after finishing second to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a year ago. He set the single-season sack record and led all defensive linemen with a 93.3 PFF pass-rush grade, putting together one of the NFL’s most prolific seasons for a defensive player,” PFF.com wrote.

Garrett came ahead of Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks, and, of course, many more.

After the campaign he just had, Garrett looks like a future Hall of Famer. But one of the most impressive things about him is that he’s already planning how he can outdo himself next season.

He now holds the record with 23 sacks in a single season, but Garrett is hoping that he can earn 25 or even more next year. If anyone can do it, it would be him.

Garrett was a big fan of his former defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz. In fact, some people were worried about his loyalty to the team when Schwartz walked away from Cleveland. But it looks like Garrett is locked in and ready to keep playing hard for Cleveland, although some adjustments may come under the new DC, Mike Rutenberg.

