Wild Stat Emerges About Myles Garrett’s Record-Breaking Sack

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass rusher in the game. That wasn’t a secret, and he didn’t need to break a single-season record for the most sacks in a campaign to prove it. However, that didn’t hurt.

Myles Garrett is a force of nature, and the underlying metrics are the only thing that might be more impressive than his actual numbers. That was made evident again when he got his record-breaking sack, as he had a get-off time of just 0.17 seconds. That’s ridiculous and pretty much unprecedented.

To put it in context, Charles Robinson shared an even wilder stat to compare just how impressive Garrett had been:

“For context on this absurd Myles Garrett stat: when Usain Bolt set the world record in the 100-yard dash in Beijing in 2008, his get-off time was .165 seconds,” Robinson posted on X.

Garrett finished the regular season with 23.0 sacks, 0.5 more than both T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan for the record. And while some may argue that he needed one more game than both of them to do so, he actually did it while playing nearly 200 fewer snaps than they did.

Garrett was projected to finish the year with 25+ sacks at one point in the campaign. Then, opposing teams focused their entire game plan on making sure that he didn’t make history against them, even if that meant hampering their offense.

Myles Garrett is just entering his physical prime. He’s only going to get better, and with the Browns’ elite front seven not going anywhere, he’s perhaps the only player who can challenge his own record.

Pairing him with Mason Graham clearly worked wonders for Jim Schwartz and the defense. The rookie out of Michigan draws a lot of attention when he shuts down the interior of the defensive line, with Garrett now playing more free than ever before.

It’s a shame that a player of Garrett’s caliber might go his entire career without playing meaningful games because of his team’s struggles. Then again, he was aware of what he was getting himself into when he took that then-record-breaking deal in the offseason.

Now, he’ll probably win Defensive Player of the Year again, but without playing in the playoffs.

