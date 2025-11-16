Myles Garrett Closing In On Rare NFL History

There have been very few silver linings for this Cleveland Browns season, as the team is floundering at 2-7 on the way to another season well under .500. They have a chance to build some positive momentum with a big win over the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday to keep the season alive, but that will be a tall order as the Ravens have won three in a row and already demolished the Browns in Week 2.

One silver lining of this season is that Myles Garrett has been better than ever. The big contract in the offseason did nothing to kill the fire in him, as he already has 11 sacks through nine games and has a chance to reach another historical milestone against the Ravens.

Garrett has double-digit sacks in each of the last eight seasons, which is a massive achievement. However, with one more sack on Sunday, he’ll become the first player in NFL history to post a dozen sacks in six straight seasons and break a tie with Lawrence Taylor as the only players to do it in five straight.

“Since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982, Garrett and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor are the only players to reach a dozen in five consecutive seasons. With another sack on Sunday, Garrett will become the first player to extend that streak to six consecutive seasons,” NFL research wrote.

Improved Interior Play Frees Garrett For A Monster Season

Getting Garrett help was a big priority in the offseason, and he has gotten plenty from rookie No. 5 pick Mason Graham and veteran Maliek Collins both dominating at defensive tackle. Second-round rookie Carson Schwesinger has emerged as a potential future star as well, and collectively, there are plenty of guys doing their part to help free Garrett up from seeing double-teams on every snap.

All Myles Garrett HQ wins in Week 8. 1 of 1 pic.twitter.com/oijzgCjZ8G — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 27, 2025

Garrett had 1.5 sacks against the Ravens in Week 2 after not registering any in two matchups with Baltimore last year. Hopefully, he can get a few more on Sunday to continue on his quest for his first 20-sack season.

