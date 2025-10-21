Troubling Stat Emerges About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to select Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft sparked some criticism at the time.

Not many people had him going as high as the third round.

The Browns, however, reportedly loved him from the moment they met him, and they firmly expected him to lead their offense at some point.

However, Gabriel hasn’t impressed in his first three NFL starts, particularly on longer throws.

According to Ben Fennell, the rookie ranks last in the league in completion percentage for passes beyond 10 yards (34.5 percent).

Comp% 10+ Air Yards (34 Qualifying QBs) 1. Drake Maye 69.7% 31. Caleb Williams 39.7%

32. Cam Ward 37.7%

33. Bryce Young 35.5%

34. Dillion Gabriel 34.5% — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 20, 2025

Gabriel’s arm strength was never considered one of his best traits, but the fact that he’s barely completing one-third of these passes is concerning.

The sample size isn’t large because he’s been kept on a short leash by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Even so, in his three starts, Gabriel has done little to quiet his doubters and make fans think that he can be the Browns’ franchise QB.

He can turn out to be a serviceable backup and have a long career in the NFL, but he doesn’t seem to have the upside required of a starting quarterback.

For now, the Browns will continue to play him ahead of Shedeur Sanders.

But at some point, they will want to see more from him than just handing the ball off and completing screen passes.

Gabriel will get another chance to make his mark on the road in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.

