Myles Garrett Doubles Down On His Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns don’t want to trade Myles Garrett.

However, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to change his stance on his trade request.

Talking to Mike Greenberg on NFL on ESPN, the star pass-rusher cleared the air on his desire to leave.

As much as he has a lot of love for the fan base and the community, he claimed that he doesn’t think the team has what it takes to compete at the highest level:

“I have a lot of love for Northeast Ohio … I want to get to contending and winning playoff games and having a chance to be in games like today,” he said.

"I have a lot of love for Northeast Ohio … I want to get to contending and winning playoff games and having a chance to be in games like today." Myles Garrett laid out why he requested a trade from the Browns. pic.twitter.com/iSPEfs2CZ0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 9, 2025

GM Andrew Berry had pointed out that Garrett would go straight from Cleveland to Canton.

Garrett, however, doesn’t feel the same way, and he even used that same sentence to announce his desire to be traded.

Losing a player of Garrett’s caliber could be a lethal blow to any team.

Nevertheless, it might also be just what the Browns needed, even if they lose a fan favorite.

His trade value isn’t likely to be higher than it is right now, and it gives the team a perfect opportunity to move on from several veteran players and just start from scratch with a younger and cheaper generation of players.

Garrett could give the team a couple of first-round picks and players to build around.

Add the No. 2 pick into the mix and the plethora of selections they will have, and this could lead to a whole new era in Cleveland.

Then again, it doesn’t seem like Berry is going to budge right now.

Hopefully, both sides will come to an agreement before things get ugly.

