Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals QB Stat That Should Concern Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback to build their team around for years to come.

Then again, Myles Garrett’s trade request may have changed everything.

If the team decides to trade him, they could and should look to stockpile more assets and pursue their quarterback in the QB-rich NFL Draft class of 2026.

This class isn’t particularly stacked at the position, so if they don’t end up taking Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, there’s not much of a gap between the rest of the pack.

There’s another reason why the Browns should target a quarterback early if they want one at all.

According to NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., the success rate for quarterbacks drops drastically in every round.

Talking on ESPN, Kiper Jr. made a case for not waiting to take a quarterback later in the draft.

“I did a lot of research on quarterbacks on the percentage chance of hitting on a second and third-round quarterbacks from 1994-2024. Percentage chance in the second round is 34%, third round 11%, and fourth-round 9%,” Kiper said.

That doesn’t sound like much of a hot take, as there’s obviously a reason why players go earlier in the NFL Draft.

The Browns have some big decisions to make.

They could get a much better quarterback next year, at least on paper, and use their No. 2 pick to land the best player available or flip it for more assets.

Their chances of competing at the highest level suffer significantly without Garrett.

It’s never easy to let go of a player of his caliber.

But if he’s already made up his mind, they could and should at least make the most of his trade value, which might never be as high as it is right now.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Draft Intriguing RB Prospect