Quinshon Judkins Off To Record-Setting Start

The Cleveland Browns lost another game, and it’s getting harder to find silver linings and morale victories after every setback.

Then again, we should also be running out of positive things to say about Quinshon Judkins.

The rookie running back continues to turn heads with his strong play, and he almost carried the Browns to a win overseas.

With that in mind, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN shared an impressive stat to put in context how impressive he’s been so far.

“From ESPN Research: Quinshon Judkins is the first Browns rookie with 100 scrimmage yards in consecutive games since Nick Chubb in 2018. And since 2010, he’s the fourth RB to have 60+ Rush yds in his first 4 career games (2017 Kareem Hunt, 2012 Alfred Morris, 2017 Dalvin Cook),” Oyefusi posted on X.

Judkins clearly wasn’t jet-lagged or fazed by playing in London, as he dominated with 110 rushing yards on 23 carries, including a 32-yard explosion.

He failed to find the endzone, but was a factor in the passing game as well, hauling in one catch on two targets for an additional 18 yards.

The second-round pick has 347 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries this season, averaging a respectable 4.8 yards per attempt.

He’s also logged nine receptions for 62 yards.

Judkins’ numbers are impressive, but they’re even more remarkable when you consider the fact that he didn’t even play in the first week and was barely featured in the second week.

He’s become the team’s workhorse, and with Dillon Gabriel taking the reins of the offense, he’s only going to be more important moving forward.

Unfortunately, the Browns fell to 1-4 for the season, dropping another game they should’ve won.

But at least the rookies continue to impress, and Judkins looks like a legitimate star in the making right now.

