Friday, October 18, 2024
Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Trade Rumors

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, trade rumors are swirling throughout the league’s media landscape.

After the Browns started the season 1-5, Cleveland has transitioned from a strong buyer to a potential seller for this year.

Cleveland has already made one move, shipping Amari Cooper and a sixth-rounder next year to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

Will the Browns conduct a full-scale rebuild and trade away significant pieces of this year’s squad, including fan favorites like defensive end Myles Garrett?

The Browns’ first-ever Defensive Player of the Year winner has an honest answer about potentially playing for another NFL franchise (via X).

“I want to play here until the end of my career,” Garrett said, adding, “I want to win here. I want to bring a championship here. That doesn’t cross my mind, no matter the record. I’m always focused on how we can improve, how we can turn things around … We have to finish what we started.”

Garrett acknowledged the Cooper trade in his remarks today, expressing his admiration for the athlete.

Still, the defensive end believes his teammates have bigger concerns than that heading into Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“No one should be worried about the situation with Amari and how that affects them,” Garret said, adding, “Everyone’s still here. Hoping great things for Amari and hope he continues his great career. But we have to worry about the situation which we’re in, and how we can improve upon that.”

NEXT:  Browns Have Made A Decision About Nick Chubb's Sunday Status
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation