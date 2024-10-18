Browns Have Made A Decision About Nick Chubb’s Sunday Status

The Cleveland Browns released their list of players who are questionable heading into Sunday’s contest against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Surprisingly, Browns’ star running back Nick Chubb made that roster as one of five players who are listed as questionable heading into the pivotal divisional game.

Despite the status, head coach Kevin Stefanski knows what’s in store for Chubb this Sunday.

The Browns’ official X account shared a video of Stefanski’s press conference on Friday afternoon as the coach revealed Chubb’s status for Sunday’s game.

“I expect him to play,” Stefanski said in response to a question about Chubb’s availability against the Bengals.

Nick Chubb is expected to play on Sunday pic.twitter.com/2cqDPqFKtf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 18, 2024

The game would mark the first of the season for the star player as Chubb has spent more than a year recovering from MCL and ACL tears in his knee.

Chubb’s injury in the Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 was to the same knee he injured during his playing day at the University of Georiga.

The running back’s recovery has been well-documented, and Chubb allowed a film crew to share some of that process with fans over the summer.

Chubb’s return will be in front of an appreciative home crowd that will cheer his arrival and his first touch in the contest.

Cleveland selected Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and the running back helped the Browns return to relevance over the past six seasons.

In his professional career, Chubb has amassed 6,511 rushing yards and 1,011 receiving yards with the majority of those stats occurring during his first five seasons.

Chubb has also scored 52 times during his NFL career.

