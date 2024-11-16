Myles Garrett Gives Latest Update On His Health

Myles Garrett’s 2024 season has been a test of resilience, as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive powerhouse battled through foot, Achilles and calf injuries during the first 10 weeks.

These setbacks forced him to step away during crucial game moments, either stretching on the sidelines or seeking treatment in the medical tent.

A well-timed bye week provided Garrett with a crucial recovery window, setting him up for the season’s final stretch, which includes four pivotal AFC North matchups.

The defensive end remains focused on the immediate challenge ahead, concentrating on the upcoming Week 11 showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Despite his improved condition, Garrett recently acknowledged the possibility of lingering effects from his injuries.

“Things are getting better, but still something to address in the offseason,” Garrett said, via Coop of ESPN Cleveland. “Not looking too far into the future with all that, we got a game coming here soon, but that is further down the road.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on if his injuries are getting better. pic.twitter.com/onA0tHxU2x — Coop (@JJCoop25) November 15, 2024

In conversations with the media, Garrett emphasized his commitment to delivering the game-changing performances Cleveland needs.

He understands the dynamic force he represents when healthy, specializing in momentum-shifting plays like blocked kicks, forced turnovers and tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Looking ahead, his mission is clear: Creating strip sacks and explosive plays that disrupt opposing offenses while energizing Cleveland’s push to transform its season.

