6 Browns Players Listed On Friday’s Injury Report

The Cleveland Browns emerge from their bye week with a challenging road trip to play the New Orleans Saints in a Week 11 matchup.

The Browns’ previous outing was a devastating loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that effectively crushed their playoff aspirations and shifted focus toward the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Browns find themselves in contention for the coveted No. 1 overall pick.

As the Week 11 game day approaches, the Browns’ injury report reveals mixed news.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been ruled out with a knee injury, while offensive lineman Joel Bitonio’s limited practice participation due to a pectoral issue raises concerns.

However, several key players showed promising signs, with linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (right finger) and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills (knee) all managing full practice sessions, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Saints enter the contest with renewed momentum after a statement victory over the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

Yet, like the Browns, the Saints find themselves searching for meaningful moments to salvage what remains of their season.

This matchup carries additional intrigue as Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston prepares for his return to New Orleans.

Winston’s four-year tenure with the Saints produced few memorable moments, but he now leads the Browns offense into his former home stadium.

Though this contest might not headline the NFL’s marquee matchups, both teams aim to provide their faithful with something to celebrate as the season winds down.

The showdown presents an opportunity for both franchises to build momentum, even as their original season aspirations have faded.

For the Browns, it’s a chance to prove their resilience despite mounting injuries and disappointing setbacks.

