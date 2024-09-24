Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, September 23, 2024
Myles Garrett Has A Message For Fans After Loss To Giants

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 loss to the New York Giants dealt a significant blow to their early-season momentum.

They found themselves trailing 21-7 at halftime despite a promising start with a quick touchdown off a Giants fumble.

The final score of 21-15 left Cleveland looking ahead to a crucial Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In response to the defeat, Myles Garrett took to Instagram with a succinct yet powerful message for the fans:

“We can do better. We will do better. On to Las Vegas.”

His words echo the sentiments of many Browns fans who recognize the team’s untapped potential.

Indeed, Cleveland’s performance has room for improvement across the board.

Deshaun Watson’s struggles under center have been compounded by a lackluster offensive line, resulting in an underwhelming offensive output.

While the defense has shown flashes of brilliance, it hasn’t been enough to secure victories.

Adding to the team’s concerns are Myles Garrett’s ongoing health issues.

The star defensive end is battling injuries to both feet, which may require surgery later in the season.

His post-game exit via cart raised eyebrows, though a subsequent MRI on Monday revealed no serious damage to his foot and ankle.

As the Browns prepare for their upcoming game, they face a Raiders team that has also stumbled out of the gate.

This matchup presents an opportunity for Cleveland to address their shortcomings and regain their footing in the competitive AFC North.

With Garrett’s rallying cry and a clean bill of health, the Browns aim to prove that they can indeed do better when they take the field in Las Vegas.

