Monday, September 23, 2024
PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Week 3

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown reception against the New York Giants with Jerry Jeudy #3 during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns faced a tough challenge in Week 3, falling to the New York Giants 21-15 in a home game that exposed their offensive struggles.

Despite a commendable defensive effort, the Browns’ offense faltered, with quarterback Deshaun Watson enduring four sacks and a fumble.

This performance continued a concerning trend of low-scoring games for Cleveland, with the team averaging just 16.6 points this season.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released their top five player grades for the Browns from Week 3, with defensive standout Myles Garrett leading the pack at 92.6.

Following Garrett were Jordan Hicks (83.5), Shelby Harris (78.7), Amari Cooper (78.4), and Denzel Ward (76.1).

Garrett’s impact was particularly noteworthy, as he managed to dominate despite battling foot injuries.

His three quarterback hits and six hurries demonstrated his relentless pass-rushing ability, even without recording a sack.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks made significant contributions with solid tackling and coverage, effectively disrupting the Giants’ offensive plans.

On the defensive line, Shelby Harris played a crucial role in run defense while also applying pressure on the quarterback.

On the offensive side, Amari Cooper emerged as a reliable target, making critical receptions to sustain drives and provide stability.

In the secondary, Denzel Ward excelled in coverage, limiting big plays and enhancing the overall performance of the defensive backfield.

As the Browns prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, they face a critical juncture in their season.

Improving red zone efficiency and reducing turnovers will be key focus areas for the team as they aim to build momentum and make their mark in the competitive AFC North.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Ken Dorsey Might Be 'One-And-Done' With Browns
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football.

