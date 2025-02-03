Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, February 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Has A Requested A Trade From Browns

Myles Garrett Has A Requested A Trade From Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett Has A Requested A Trade From Browns
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break.

With a crucial offseason ahead of them, plans may have changed drastically.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Myles Garrett has formally requested to be traded.

The former No. 1 pick released a statement explaining his decision.

While he acknowledges that he owes a lot to the fan base, the city, and the organization, his desire to play for a Super Bowl outweighed everything else.

Garrett claimed that his goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton but to actually compete for and win a Super Bowl.

Needless to say, this decision may have shaken the Browns’ organization to its very core.

It won’t be long before contending teams pick up the phone and submit their offers for the superstar pass-rusher, and even though he requested a trade, the Browns should be able to fetch an elite return for his services.

Nevertheless, this might also change their entire plans for the offseason.

Moving on from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a future Hall of Famer could set the team back years.

That also gives them an opportunity to hit the drawing board and get started with a clean slate by moving other veterans.

Garrett has been one of the most impactful players in all of football since he entered the league out of Texas A&M, and as tough as this might be for the fans and the organization, he’s most definitely earned the right to play meaningful games.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Puts Team On Notice About No. 2 Pick
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation