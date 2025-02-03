Myles Garrett Has A Requested A Trade From Browns

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break.

With a crucial offseason ahead of them, plans may have changed drastically.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Myles Garrett has formally requested to be traded.

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025

The former No. 1 pick released a statement explaining his decision.

While he acknowledges that he owes a lot to the fan base, the city, and the organization, his desire to play for a Super Bowl outweighed everything else.

Garrett claimed that his goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton but to actually compete for and win a Super Bowl.

Needless to say, this decision may have shaken the Browns’ organization to its very core.

It won’t be long before contending teams pick up the phone and submit their offers for the superstar pass-rusher, and even though he requested a trade, the Browns should be able to fetch an elite return for his services.

Nevertheless, this might also change their entire plans for the offseason.

Moving on from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a future Hall of Famer could set the team back years.

That also gives them an opportunity to hit the drawing board and get started with a clean slate by moving other veterans.

Garrett has been one of the most impactful players in all of football since he entered the league out of Texas A&M, and as tough as this might be for the fans and the organization, he’s most definitely earned the right to play meaningful games.

