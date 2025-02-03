Browns Legend Puts Team On Notice About No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns had one of their most disappointing seasons in recent history.

Now, they have an opportunity to get back on track.

The team will have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, and that’s the only silver lining from a terrible season.

That’s why team legend Hanford Dixon knows they can’t drop the ball this time around.

Talking on the Bruce Drennan Show, the legendary defender claimed that the Browns absolutely need to hit a home run with their first-round selection.

Who would you draft with the number two pick in the NFL Draft? "We cannot miss with this number two pick" –@HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/s1Db8NXvJb — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 3, 2025

As much as the team needs to add help at multiple positions, Dixon argues that they desperately need a quarterback, so that’s what they must address there.

Dixon hopes that the Browns won’t be in a position to have the No. 2 pick again anytime soon, as that would only mean that they had another terrible season.

Furthermore, he mentioned that they should go with either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if they truly believe that they could be the key players they needed.

This isn’t the richest quarterback class in recent history by any means, and while every pick is risky, especially when it comes to quarterbacks, this year might be even more complicated.

Then again, you never want to be the team that needed a quarterback and passed on one.

A lot can still happen over the next couple of months leading to the NFL Draft.

But for the time being, all signs point to the team drafting a signal caller with their No. 2 selection.

