Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Browns’ Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL regular season with aspirations of making the postseason for a second consecutive year.

Now that the season is officially over, those hopes were changed to nightmares instead.

Cleveland finished the year 3-14, having two losing skids of five or more games this season.

For Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, it’s another losing season during his historic run in Cleveland.

Following the contest, Garrett spoke honestly about the failed 2024 regular season.

“The standard had been set from the year before. The hopes and expectations were hinging on that. We had really developed something and we took a step or two back,” Garrett said.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on the disappointment with this season given the expectations: "The standard had been set from the year before. The hopes and expectations were hinging on that. We had really developed something and we took a step or two back." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 5, 2025

The Browns were beaten 35-10 by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, sending the Browns into the offseason with a six-game losing streak to snap in 2025.

Garrett finished the contest with two tackles, one of which was for a loss.

The defensive end finishes the season with 47 tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Garrett has now recorded 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons, and he’s tied with New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor as both players have recorded 12 or more sacks in five straight years.

Against Cincinnati last month, the then-28-year-old also became the youngest player to record his 100th career sack during the year, notching that feat before his birthday on December 29th.

Cleveland’s horrid season could potentially cost the Browns a chance to retain Garrett beyond next season as he alluded in a press conference last month that he would leave his options open should the Browns explore a long-term rebuilding process.

NEXT:

Analyst Sounds Off About Browns After Saturday's Loss