Browns’ Draft Position Changes After Loss To Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns had one of their worst showings of the year, dropping a 20-3 decision to the Miami Dolphins in their 2024 NFL regular season home finale.

Cleveland was unable to finish off drives on Sunday, turning the ball over twice and failing to convert fourth downs on three other drives to prevent the Browns’ offense from making this much of a game.

The silver lining in the Browns’ misfortunes came before the contest as the New York Giants – a team that had defeated Cleveland earlier this season – scored an upset victory over Indianapolis while the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans.

The results of those games matter as Cleveland was able to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft thanks to those results.

After having only an outside chance at the top overall seed heading into Week 17, the Browns now have a realistic path to claiming the top spot and hanging onto the No. 3 overall position, according to analyst Daniel Oyefusi.

“Cleveland (3-13) bumps to the No. 3 slot in the 2025 NFL Draft with its latest defeat. The Browns conclude their 2024 season in Baltimore against the Ravens, who clinch the AFC North with a win. A Cleveland loss, plus wins by the Patriots and Titans (facing teams that could be resting starters) would clinch the No. 1 pick,” Oyefusi said.

FINAL: The Browns lose to the Dolphins, 20-3. Cleveland (3-13) bumps to the No. 3 slot in the 2025 NFL Draft with its latest defeat. The Browns conclude their 2024 season in Baltimore against the Ravens, who clinch the AFC North with a win. A Cleveland loss, plus wins by the… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 30, 2024

With Baltimore needing a victory next Sunday to clinch the AFC North title, Cleveland will be projected by oddsmakers to fall for the sixth straight time in Week 18.

