Monday, September 9, 2024
Analyst Does Not Hold Back On Browns’ New Look Offense

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fell in their season-opener to the Dallas Cowboys 33-17, a forgettable performance for a team that fans believed would make a statement in their primetime contest on Sunday.

Cleveland’s opening statement was a bad one as the Cowboys scored 27 straight points en route to the road-opening win.

While the defense did not yield significant yards, the Browns’ offense was the talk of the town – for all the wrong reasons.

Analyst Aaron Goldhammer shared his thoughts on the performance on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – and did not hold back about the team’s poor performance.

“On offense, I have no idea what the Browns were trying to accomplish,” Goldhammer said, adding, “One first down in the first half was completely embarrassing.”

He took his thoughts a step further later in the video.

“‘We’re going to fix what’s broken,” Goldhammer began, adding, “It looks like they broke what was fixed.”

Cleveland managed a paltry 230 yards of offense for the game and 15 first downs, but by halftime the Browns had managed only one first down, which occurred on the team’s first drive.

“I’ve seen the Browns lay some eggs over the years, but that’s about as bad … we waited over 200 hundred and whatever days for that?” Goldhammer explained.

Deshaun Watson finished the game completing 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown, but the quarterback was also intercepted twice on the afternoon and was sacked six times for 33 yards.

Goldhammer was less than impressed with Watson’s performance.

“I thought the quarterback was just about as bad as any Browns quarterback I’ve ever seen, I’ll just be honest,” Goldhammer said.

NEXT:  Browns' Legendary Voice Jim Donovan Thanked With New Sign
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

