Myles Garrett Has Unique Explanation To His Fast Recovery

Myles Garrett couldn’t put on a shirt without assistance after injuring his shoulder last weekend.

And it looked like the Cleveland Browns‘ premier edge rusher would miss some playing time.

Deshaun Watson is done for the season because of his shoulder, and Denzel Ward will miss another game, too.

But by Friday, Garrett’s debilitating injury miraculously healed to a point where his movement is not restricted.

And in a presser this weekend, the defensive captain shared his physical therapist’s unusual explanation.

Garrett’s therapist believes Garrett is not quite a normal human being.

Instead, he has wolverine blood which helps him maintain and heal his much-acclaimed physique.

As unusual as that would be, wolverine blood is not on the NFL’s banned substance list.

And Garrett will lead the defense on Sunday against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland’s Pro Bowl edge rusher also credited the Browns medical staff and his own fitness team.

He said everybody worked hard to regain the motion and strength needed to get back on the field.

Much of the process in rehabbing a shoulder injury is spent strengthening the muscles around the injury.

And anybody who has seen Garrett’s shoulders realizes he had a good jump on that process.

Denver’s offensive tackle Garrett Bowles got a lot of kudos for limiting Cleveland’s edge rush last week.

But it was obvious that Myles Garrett played with one arm for much of the game.

Cleveland’s wolverine-blooded Defensive Player of the Year candidate has 2 arms to work with on Sunday.