Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

It’s a sad day for Cleveland Browns fans all over the world.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, franchise legend Frank Ryan has passed away at 87 years old (via Terry Pluto on Twitter).

He was the last Browns quarterback to lead the franchise to an NFL championship.

He spent seven years with the organization from 1962 to 1968, throwing for 13,361 yards and 134 touchdowns and earning three Pro Bowl nods during that span.

To say that the Browns have had a tough history with quarterbacks would be a massive understatement.

Perhaps no team has been through more hell because of the QB position than the Browns.

As a matter of fact, some even thought that Deshaun Watson could put an end to that curse, but he wasn’t even able to finish his first campaign as the team’s QB1.

Even so, Kevin Stefanski’s team has been the most resilient in the NFL by a significant margin.

They’ve played with a huge chip on their shoulders from the very beginning of the season, and now they have even another reason to draw inspiration and motivation to be at their best.

The Browns could make plenty of noise in the postseason.

They have an experienced quarterback turning back the clock and playing like a legitimate elite option at the position.

They also have a championship-caliber defense and one of the strongest and most loyal fan bases in the league.

And if that wasn’t enough, they now have someone looking down on them to inspire them when things get tough in the postseason.

Rest in Power.

