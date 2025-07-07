Myles Garrett Joins Elite Defensive Company

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass-rusher in the game.

Myles Garrett is still in a tier of his own, which is a lot to say if you consider that other players like Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, and T.J. Watt are also at the peak of their powers right now.

As shown by PFF on X, Garrett is currently one of the two most valuable EDGE rushers in the entire league.

The most valuable defensive line over the past two seasons 😈 pic.twitter.com/lp0fo7CV66 — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2025

He joins the likes of Micah Parsons, with Jalen Carter and Chris Jones anchoring the interior of that defensive line.

It’s hard to argue with that.

While Parsons hasn’t reached Garrett’s level just yet, he’s the most versatile defensive lineman because of his ability to play linebacker as well, and he’s well on pace to take down Garrett’s record for being the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Even so, he’s still got a ways to go to sit at the same table with Garrett.

The Browns didn’t want to lose their franchise superstar in the offseason.

They doubled down on him by giving him the largest contract for a non-quarterback the league had ever seen, a deal that, ironically, also includes a no-trade clause.

There have been some concerns and doubts about Garrett’s approach and leadership – or lack thereof – especially after watching him skip voluntary workouts earlier in the offseason.

Those are valid concerns, and one would want to see a more proactive approach from the best player on the team.

Then again, everybody knows that he will deliver every single time he’s on the field.

