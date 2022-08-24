Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Made His Thoughts Clear On A Star Teammate

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With new quarterback Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns might have to heavily rely on running back Nick Chubb again.

After all, he is a proven commodity with over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his last three seasons.

He lets his game do the talking and his achievements say a lot.

In four seasons with the Browns, he is already a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time First-Team All-Pro by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Also, Chubb has never gone below five yards per carry in his first four years.

It’s these accomplishments that prompted Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to make a bold declaration.

Garrett said, “He’s the best back in the league.”

Several NFL players would agree with him because he was ranked as the 33rd-best athlete in the league’s Top 100 Players for 2022.

In this video that announces his selection, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon kept on saying, “Nick Chubb is fire.”

In a soundbite, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shared, “There are some guys that are high maintenance, some guys that are low maintenance. Chubb is no maintenance. He shows up, does his thing.”

 

Other Comments On Chubb

“If he’s not in the game, they are not the same team,” Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said.

Garrett also added, “He’s everything to the offense. I mean, he stands in and makes everything go.”

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio also commented, “The way he works in the weight room and in practice, the way he practices and carries himself is just as impressive.”

On that note, Browns fans are excited about what Chubb has in store for 2022.

Perhaps his first Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection and fourth Pro Bowl are in the works.

