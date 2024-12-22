Myles Garrett Made NFL History During Browns’ Loss On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL season will go down as another disappointing year in franchise history.

They are limping toward the finish line after losing to the Bengals on Sunday 24-6.

The Browns were hit hard early in the season with injuries, and despite a brief respite with Jameis Winston as their starter, the offense has fallen back to Earth.

While Cleveland has nothing left to play for, they still have a chance to impact the playoff race in the AFC.

The Browns took on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 and will close out the regular season against the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Myles Garrett may not be seeing the postseason, but he’s got plenty of motivation to still play hard and wreck opposing offenses.

Garrett is always a terror to block, and he made history against the Bengals by sacking Joe Burrow via Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

“Take a bow Myles Garrett: First player in NFL HISTORY with 100 sacks before turning 29,” Schultz reported.

Garrett outworked the Cincinnati offensive line to get to Burrow, a major accomplishment that is a rare bright spot in Cleveland’s dismal season.

Garrett entered the day sitting at 99.5 career sacks, but now he is over the century mark.

While he was the first one to do it before 29 years old, Garrett sits behind Reggie White, T.J. Watt, and DeMarcus Ware for the least amount of games to do so.

Regardless, this just further cements Garrett as one of the best pass rushers in league history.

It’ll be interesting to see if he can rack up any more sacks this season.

