Former Player Expects A Drop Off In 1 Browns Player’s Production With New QB

The 3-11 Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

They will be starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the first time this season after benching Jameis Winston following his three-interception performance last week in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s time for the Browns to see what they have in DTR and see if he’s worthy of holding onto next year, and one former player expects a dropoff in one player’s production due to DTR taking over.

In a recent episode of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” former legendary Browns returner Josh Cribbs had a message for fantasy football players and told them, “If you got Jerry Jeudy, this might not be the week for you because now the team is kind of tanking.”

Fantasy managers beware @JoshCribbs16 expects Jerry Jeudy to see a drop in production with DTR as the starter. presented by: @drinkgaragebeer

Jeudy had been playing some of the best football of his career with Winston under center and received 69 targets in Winston’s seven starts.

He has already set career highs with 70 receptions for 1,052 yards and has been one of the team’s lone bright spots in a disastrous season.

Jeudy looks like the player the Denver Broncos wanted him to be when they drafted him 15th overall in 2020, and Cleveland seems to have found a foundational piece in its wide receiver room.

That being said, DTR’s career numbers are troubling and inspire little confidence in people who planned on starting Jeudy in the fantasy football playoffs.

DTR has a career completion percentage of 51.4 percent and has thrown just one touchdown and seven interceptions in 12 career games, so it’s hard to envision him not contributing to Jeudy’s production.

