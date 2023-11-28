Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

Cleveland Browns fans will spend the week following every ounce of Myles Garrett news as the star defensive end deals with a shoulder injury.

Garrett, unsurprisingly, seems determined to play through it.

In a recent post from Cleveland Sports Talk on Twitter, Garrett revealed some thoughts on his situation.

“I’ve played through things that should’ve sidelined me before, and I’m going to continue to fight and do what’s best for the team and for myself. But we have high hopes for this season and what we want to do, and nothing like this is going to hold us back or me back.”

Myles is having a monstrous year worthy of Defensive Player of the Year chatter (via ESPN Bet on Twitter)

💪 2nd in the NFL in total sacks (13)

💪 2nd in the NFL in forced fumbles (4) Myles Garrett has been dominant. Are you backing him to win DPOY? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QCGAlaBbkW — ESPN BET (@ESPNBet) November 28, 2023

Losing him would obviously put a damper on things while he’s out.

Plus, the Browns have already been decimated by various injuries this season.

Following Sunday’s loss in Denver, Myles wore a sling after the game and told reporters he felt a “pop” in his shoulder (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter)

#Browns Myles Garrett in his sling, felt something pop in his shoulder pic.twitter.com/oO7mBQAzOZ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2023

The latest news from head coach Kevin Stefanski is that Garrett’s shoulder is sore, and he’s day-to-day.

However, Stefanski also said he feels good about where Myles is at (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter)

#Browns Kevin Stefanski feels good about where Myles Garrett is with his shoulder injury. He should be good for Sunday vs #Rams pic.twitter.com/9ipYeJcxfc — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2023

So, there is still a question on whether Garrett will be good to go for Sunday or not.

It’s a pivotal game for Cleveland as they look to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

Having Myles to bother Matt Stafford and the Rams’ offense would be a plus.

Preliminary signs point toward him being available.

We’ll keep tabs throughout the week to see if anything changes.