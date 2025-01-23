Browns Legend Is Celebrating Special Day Today

The Cleveland Browns could’ve surely used a reliable kicker in 2024.

Dustin Hopkins’ struggles set the team back multiple times last season.

That’s what makes you look back in time and appreciate other players like Phil Dawson.

The former kicker was always reliable and consistent, and he’s celebrating his birthday today.

With that in mind, the team took to social media to congratulate him on his special day.

Sending out some very happy birthday wishes to Browns Legend @phil_dawson_4! pic.twitter.com/k1KhfnyVNl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 23, 2025

Dawson spent 20 seasons in the league and 14 of those in Cleveland.

He was recently named as a part of the 2024 class of Browns Legends, and it was more than well deserved.

Dawson retired with 1,271 points with the team, the second-most by any player in franchise history.

He also played the third-most games (215) in franchise history, and his 14 years with the team are tied for the second-most by any Browns player ever.

He comes from a time when kickers were supposed to be reliable and automatic, and even then, he stood out for his consistency.

Those days seem to be long gone.

It’s becoming increasingly common to see kicks blocked or missed, and not even PATs are automatic anymore.

Dawson has been away from the game for quite a while now.

However, if Hopkins continues to struggle next season, perhaps the team will want to give him a call and urge him to suit up again.

