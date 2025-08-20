Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Myles Garrett Raises Eyebrows After Shutting Down Reporter’s Question

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the best pass-rusher in the game in Myles Garrett.

However, that may not be enough.

Some fans and analysts have urged him to be a leader off the field as well, and he has yet to embrace that role.

That was on full display again when he refused to answer a question about yet another speeding incident (via Fred Greetham):

“I try to keep my personal life personal…I’d rather talk about things more related to the team and what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said.

Myles Garrett is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and perhaps the best non-quarterback in all of football, but he has left plenty to be desired in terms of leadership and accountability.

The Browns gave Garrett generational wealth this offseason, and as such, they need to hold him to a certain standard, not only on the field but also off of it.

This team has a long history of off-field issues with players.

Garrett had an opportunity to just say the right thing and put this story to bed.

Instead, by refusing to address it, he’s only feeding more storylines and contributing to narratives that do little to help this team’s case.

Hopefully, he’s learned his lesson and will stop being a hazard to himself and the people driving around him.

