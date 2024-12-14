Myles Garrett Reacts To Jimmy Haslam’s Support Of Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

The miserable season the Cleveland Browns have had to endure has led to some calls for head coach Kevin Stefanski and executive Andrew Berry to be fired.

The team is 3-10 after winning 11 games and making the playoffs last season, and some key changes are likely to be made, starting at the quarterback position.

Owner Jimmy Haslam recently said that both Stefanski and Berry will be back next season, and star Myles Garrett said that both remaining in the organization is important to him.

“Them being here, wanting to put the right pieces in play, that’ll always give me confidence. As long as that’s lookin’ how it is, then I want to be here and I’ll be happy to play for Cleveland,” Garrett said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

Myles Garrett on #Browns ownership support for Andrew Berry & Kevin Stefanski + it’s not perplexing to him to understand how and why this season went down the drain pic.twitter.com/CCIYItYk1H — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 13, 2024

Garrett is one player who will almost assuredly remain with the Browns as long as he wants to. This season, he has been putting forth his usual excellent play with 11.0 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles through 13 games.

He was named the Defensive Player of the Year last season, and at age 28 is firmly in his prime.

Not too long ago, it seemed Stefanski and Berry had assembled a strong roster, especially when the team traded for three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But Watson, who led the NFL in passing yards in 2020, has never played well since coming to Cleveland, and when he tore his Achilles in October, it started to look like he would never play another snap for the franchise.

Jameis Winston, a former No. 1 overall pick, has taken over under center, and the Browns must decide whether to go with him moving forward or acquire a legitimate QB elsewhere, possibly in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Dustin Hopkins Gets Honest About His Recent Struggles