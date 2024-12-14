Dustin Hopkins Gets Honest About His Recent Struggles

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs, there is a question of who will handle the kicking duties.

Dustin Hopkins, battling through a challenging season, finds himself at the center of this uncertainty.

A recent practice saw Hopkins surrounded by reporters hoping to uncover the team’s strategy.

Yet, Hopkins remains confident despite his recent struggles.

“I felt good this week,” he said, via Daryl Ruter of 92.3 The Fan. “I have a new swing thought that I feel like feels good out there. So, yeah, I do have confidence going into the week.”

His approach reflected a seasoned professional’s mindset.

“I try to stay very neutral either way. If it is, great, I have a week to continue to get better. And if I’m up, then great, I’ve got another opportunity to push through and be the best version of myself I can be. So, either way, I’m going to turn it into a positive,” he said.

The statistics tell a challenging story. Hopkins has missed six of his last nine field goals, with a particularly difficult performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a Week 14 loss.

His season stands at a career-low 64 percent success rate, converting just 16 of 25 field goal attempts.

Long-distance kicks have been especially problematic. From 50 yards and beyond, he’s connected on only four of eight attempts.

These numbers prompted the Browns to sign Riley Patterson to the practice squad, a potential alternative should Hopkins continue to struggle.

The upcoming game against the Chiefs adds extra pressure to an already tense situation.

With Patterson waiting in the wings and Hopkins working to regain his form, the Browns’ kicking game remains a storyline worth watching.

