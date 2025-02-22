Browns Urged To Make Bold Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns could be one of the most active franchises during the 2025 NFL Draft as the organization has 12 picks this April.

Cleveland has five picks out of the top 103 selections, allowing the Browns to select several players who could make an impact during the upcoming campaign.

Yet there are other ways the Browns could put those picks to work, too.

Analyst Ian Valentino urged the Browns’ front office to make a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft, suggesting that Cleveland use some of their later-round draft capital to acquire another first-round draft pick.

“It’s awfully hard to trade up from the No. 2 pick to the No. 1 selection, and I’m not advocating for that at all. However, it would be wise for the Cleveland Browns to cash in on their whopping 12 picks to move up from Round 2 into the bottom of Round 1. Twelve rookies won’t make this Cleveland roster, so leveraging those picks is a better usage of them,” Valentino said.

Valentino noted that the Browns’ No. 33 pick – the first selection in the second round – would be coupled with another pick from the third round to comprise the trade he’s proposing.

The analyst noted that this trade would become especially important if the Browns keep the No. 2 pick to take a quarterback.

Valentino said that a late first-round draft pick could be used on an offensive tackle to pair with their rookie quarterback, offering up Ohio State products Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson as potential options for the Browns.

