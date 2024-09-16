Myles Garrett Reveals He Played Through Pain Against Jaguars

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett surprisingly appeared on the injury report last week as the veteran athlete skipped practice on Thursday and was a limited participant during Friday’s session.

Garrett revealed in a Friday press conference after practice that he was dealing with a foot injury, one that he did not sustain in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Like last week, Garrett suited up and played against the Jacksonville Jaguars through the pain.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared an update for Garrett following the Browns’ victory over Jacksonville on Sunday via X as the defensive end revealed his status following the contest.

“Didn’t feel great,” Garrett said about how his discomfort level following the 18-13 win.

Browns DE Myles Garrett on his foot injury: “Didn’t feel great.” Garrett finished the game but missed some plays. HC Kevin Stefanski said the defense also rotated guys on the defensive line since it was humid. pic.twitter.com/TkWDQZ8iaQ — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 15, 2024

Oyefusi noted that Garrett did not participate in every defensive snap against the Jaguars, yet the precaution was not directly tied to his foot injury.

Instead, Oyefusi added that head coach Kevin Stefanski had schemed for defensive players to take breaks while playing in a warmer climate.

“Kevin Stefanski said the defense also rotated guys on the defensive line since it was humid,” Oyefusi added in his X post.

Despite the pain, Garrett – the reigning Defensive Player of the Year recipient – recorded his second sack of the season and his second forced fumble by dislodging the ball loose from quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s hands.

On the year, Garrett has five tackles to go along with his two sacks.

Cleveland’s defense recorded four sacks against Jacksonville and has six total quarterback sacks on the year.

