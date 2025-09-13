Myles Garrett Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Quinshon Judkins

Myles Garrett was his typical dominant self in the Cleveland Browns’ Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, collecting five tackles and a pair of sacks on Joe Burrow, which unfortunately wasn’t enough to prevent the Browns from losing 17-16.

While Garrett and the defense did their job, Cleveland needs a little more help from the offense, which could come from rookie second-round running back Quinshon Judkins if he can make his regular-season debut on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Garrett spoke about Judkins during his press conference, and he touched on how important an addition he can be to the offense whenever he makes his debut.

“He comes in, he’s in shape, he runs hard, he’s a different style of running back than we have currently. I look forward to seeing what he can do with the ball in his hands.”

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on the addition of Quinshon Judkins, whether it's this week or next: — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 12, 2025

Cleveland clearly made an effort to improve the running game this offseason, as the team had the worst offense in the league last season and didn’t produce a single 100-yard rusher all year.

Fellow rookie Dylan Sampson had a great debut against Cincinnati, catching eight passes out of the backfield and immediately showing why the Browns are so high on him.

There’s a chance Judkins debuts on Sunday against the Ravens, and the team could certainly use the help after watching the Ravens run all over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night en route to scoring 40 points.

This team needs more playmakers to emerge, and Garrett clearly understands how much help Judkins can provide to an organization in need of a spark.

