Myles Garrett Reveals Honest Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with multiple options at quarterback.

However, even though he has yet to practice with the first team and might not even be second in the pecking order, Shedeur Sanders has drawn most of the attention.

With that in mind, Myles Garrett was asked about his new teammate.

The star defensive end, who chose to skip voluntary OTAs, recently got a glimpse of Sanders’ game and commitment and gushed about his work ethic and attitude.

“I think everyone was surprised to see him go to the fifth round. He’s come to camp and OTAs with a great attitude. He’s a hard-working guy. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s always positive, always optimistic, always got a smile on his face. You like going to work with people who have that kind of attitude,” Garrett said of Sanders, via Dalvin The Truth.

Sanders was projected to be a high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his stock fell significantly.

His tape and physical traits weren’t overly impressive, and teams really didn’t seem to like his approach to the pre-draft process.

That may have been a humbling experience for someone who’s almost always been surrounded by people lifting him up.

Though there were several reasons not to be sold on Sanders as a first-round pick, his work ethic was never in doubt.

Now that he knows that he has plenty of doubters to convince, he’s been putting in the work to get better every day and prove that he’s not the entitled young man some have claimed he is.

Hopefully, that motivation can lead him to success in the NFL.

