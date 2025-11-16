Myles Garrett Sends 3-Word Message Ahead Of Ravens Matchup

For the second time this season, the Cleveland Browns will square off with the Baltimore Ravens. This time, they’ll be the home team, hoping to get back at them for what they did to them in Week 2.

The Browns fell 41-17 in their trip to Maryland. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes, and the defense also scored once after recovering a Joe Flacco fumble. This time, however, it will be Dillon Gabriel running the show instead.

With that in mind, Myles Garrett took to social media to send a simple message. Clearly, he’s looking to make a statement on Sunday:

“Whatever it takes,” Garrett posted on Instagram.

Browns Lean On Garrett As Offensive Struggles Continue

Garrett was one of the few bright spots in the loss, which is something that usually happens with him. He had 1.5 sacks on Jackson, and he’s up to 8.5 sacks against him in his career.

The superstar pass rusher will be crucial to this team on Sunday. He’s the best bet to keep Jackson on his toes and force him to make some mistakes.

With a sack on Sunday, Garrett will become the first player to have 12 or more sacks in six consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/71tkhJJTic — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 16, 2025

The Ravens have looked much better since Jackson returned, but their defense is still quite beatable, and we’ve seen how they can crumble under pressure when things aren’t going their way. That being said, the Browns will need to get something from their offense.

Garrett is one of the greatest defensive players of all time. Still, he can only do so much when his quarterback can’t throw the ball more than five yards down the field and the receivers can’t get open at all.

Sunday’s game will be a big test of Cleveland’s balance on both sides of the ball, as the offense must step up to complement Garrett and the defense. While Garrett is the key to the entire defense, getting the offense going is essential if the Browns have a chance to win the game on Sunday.

NEXT:

Browns Could Eye Trade For Veteran QB In 2026