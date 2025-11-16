Browns Could Eye Trade For Veteran QB In 2026

The Cleveland Browns went into this season with a desperate need to figure out if either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders could establish themselves as their next franchise quarterback. At 2-7, Gabriel has yet to do so, while Sanders hasn’t had a chance to play yet.

With two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, the Browns will have plenty of draft picks to draft another potential franchise QB if they choose to do so. While that is certainly an option, an intriguing veteran was recently linked to the Browns as well.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke on The Insiders and discussed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, who is establishing himself as a great trade candidate. Rapoport noted that Jones has re-established himself as a starting quarterback in this league with his performance filling in for Brock Purdy this year.

“There are going to be many, many teams in what could be a lackluster quarterback draft who need a guy, and Mac Jones has shown that he is a guy,” Rapoport said.

Browns Should Eye Draft For True QB Solution

Jones has thrown 13 touchdowns with six picks in eight games while filling in for Purdy and has turned his career around after delivering lackluster results while filling in for Trevor Lawrence last year in his lone year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He won’t be taking Purdy’s job, but he has done enough to warrant a starting gig somewhere else next year.

That being said, the Browns fan base would likely collectively groan if this turned out to be the solution at quarterback in 2026. After decades of torture at the position, this team needs a surefire potential young star and not another retread who may or may not be the long-term solution.

Jones has been great, but the chances of him having a Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold-esque turnaround aren’t strong. Cleveland is better off looking towards the draft if it wants to find the guy, with Jones only making sense as a potential one-year bridge QB until that rookie is ready in 2027.

