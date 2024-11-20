Myles Garrett Sends A Clear Message To Team Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry is set for another chapter, but Tuesday brought unexpected news regarding Myles Garrett.

The star defensive end, who appeared ready to dominate Thursday night’s matchup, was unexpectedly sidelined with a hip injury.

This adds to his growing list of physical challenges this season, including foot, Achilles, and thigh issues – though interestingly, he wasn’t listed on Monday’s injury report.

Despite being spotted near the practice field during media availability, Garrett remained on the sidelines Tuesday.

However, his absence hasn’t dampened his spirit or message to the team before this crucial divisional clash.

“You got to play for something bigger than you, and this is something that you know you’ll be remembered for a long time,” Garrett emphasized. “Win, lose or draw, you’re putting out that tape, whether you have a great game, a bad game in between, people are going to be looking at that. So, expect all of us to work with that kind of mindset and emotion, and we don’t want to go gently into the good night.”

Thursday Night Football’s matchup between these AFC North rivals carries extra intrigue.

Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt’s parallel careers have fueled an ongoing debate about edge-rushing supremacy.

The timing of this showdown feels particularly significant. The Browns have struggled recently, showing signs of a team searching for its identity.

Garrett’s passionate message suggests an attempt to galvanize his teammates for this pivotal contest against Pittsburgh, understanding the historical weight these matchups carry.

The question now remains whether Garrett’s hip injury will impact his availability, adding another compelling subplot to this storied rivalry.

NEXT:

Former Browns GM Phil Savage Has Landed A New Job