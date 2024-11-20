Former Browns GM Phil Savage Has Landed A New Job

The New York Jets’ 2024 season continues to unravel in dramatic fashion.

Robert Saleh was fired as head coach, and despite a bold trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams, the experiment has fallen flat.

Things reached a new low after a Week 11 loss to the Colts dropped them to 3-8.

As a result, general manager Joe Douglas joined Saleh on the chopping block.

In response to these struggles, the Jets have turned to Phil Savage as their interim general manager, as shared by AP’s Tom Wither.

Former Browns GM Phil Savage is the new interim GM for the NY Jets. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 19, 2024

Savage, who has served in an advisory capacity with the organization since Douglas’s arrival in 2019, steps into the role with extensive NFL experience under his belt.

His football journey began in 1987 as a graduate assistant at Alabama before transitioning to the NFL in 1993 as a Cleveland Browns scout.

Savage’s career trajectory saw him rise through the ranks, becoming the Baltimore Ravens’ director of college scouting in 1996.

His tenure in Baltimore stretched until 2005 when he accepted the senior vice president and general manager position with the Cleveland Browns.

However, Savage’s stint as Browns GM proved challenging.

Over four years, his teams compiled a 24-40 record without reaching the playoffs, leading to his dismissal in 2008.

Undeterred, he remained active in football operations, joining the Philadelphia Eagles as a consultant in 2010.

He later served as executive director of the Senior Bowl from 2012 to 2018, maintaining his connections throughout the league.

Now, Savage faces perhaps his most significant challenge yet: steering the Jets organization through turbulent waters.

With the season already derailed and major organizational changes underway, his experience and familiarity with the Jets’ structure could prove valuable in stabilizing the franchise and charting a course forward.

