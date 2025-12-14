Myles Garrett Delivers Powerful Message After Sunday’s Loss To Bears

After the Cleveland Browns’ 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, plenty of questions loom over the franchise as it looks ahead to 2026 and the final three games of the season. With the Browns eliminated from playoff contention and little left to play for beyond draft positioning, many players may already be thinking about the offseason.

However, when asked his thoughts about the Browns’ final three games of the season, Myles Garrett delivered a powerful message to his teammates, emphasizing the importance of approaching every game as if it were your last.

“Look at the man beside you. It could be his last game. It could be his last game in the NFL, or last game here. Could be your last game. Don’t go out with a whimper. Don’t go gently into the night. Keep on fighting. You want to be remembered for your very last play, your very last game. You want to go out on the best note possible. That’s your legacy. When you lay your head down at night, you want to be proud of something. Go make yourself proud. Go make your family proud. Go make your team proud,” Garrett said.

Garrett had 1.5 sacks during Sunday’s loss and now has 21.5 on the season. He is only one sack away from tying the NFL record.

While he has not always been known as the team’s strongest leader, this was an impressive and inspiring message from Garrett. When he signed his massive, record-breaking contract extension this past offseason, one of the biggest questions surrounding him was leadership, as it had long been viewed as an area where he could grow.

Now, as Garrett approaches his 30th birthday on December 29th, it is clear he has embraced that role. These are exactly the kinds of words you want to hear after a blowout loss and with the team staring down another potential three-win season.

The Browns may not have much to play for over the final three games, but it is encouraging to know that no matter which new players arrive in 2026, players like Garrett will demand nothing less than their best, even when times are tough.

