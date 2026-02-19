Myles Garrett Sets Massive Goal For Himself And Browns

The 2025 season couldn’t have gone better for Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns didn’t experience much success as a team, but as an individual, Garrett was spectacular.

He not only won Defensive Player of the Year, but he also broke the single-season record for sacks. Garrett has been frustrated with the organization in the past, even during the offseason heading into 2025, but he powered through and delivered a historic performance.

Garrett has a drive and a desire to bring more to this Browns team, more than just his personal statistics. He wants them to get to the big game, and he wants his personal accolades to shine on the biggest possible stage at the NFL level. Garrett mentioned as much in a recent interview shared via Bleacher Report, highlighting what his ultimate goal is.

“Super Bowl. Super Bowl MVP,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett on what’s next for him after winning his second Defensive Player of the Year: “Super Bowl. Super Bowl MVP.” (🎥 @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/SBKWNd6hZv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 18, 2026

Garrett has gotten to the top of the mountaintop as an individual defensive contributor on two occasions. He’s one of the best defensive players in the league, but by himself, he’s been unable to bring the Browns to the ultimate mountaintop: the Super Bowl.

The Browns have only been to the playoffs twice during Garrett’s tenure, winning one game during that span. If this team wants to get any further than that, they’ll need to make some major changes to further support Garrett on both sides of the ball.

Todd Monken and the new coaching staff have their work cut out for them. With any luck, they can turn things around quickly, getting this team to buy into their new schemes and philosophies.

If that happens, this team could find itself in an unfamiliar spot: fighting for the playoffs and hoping to make a deep run. Garrett could get his wish of winning Super Bowl MVP if they make it there, but overcoming their hurdles is easier said than done, especially with a roster that’s projected to be a lot different from it was last season.

