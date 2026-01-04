Fans React To Myles Garrett Breaking Single-Season Sack Record

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been filled with frustration, uncertainty, and difficult conversations about the future. But on Sunday, one moment was special and reminded everyone exactly what greatness looks like.

During the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Myles Garrett sacked Joe Burrow for his 23rd sack of the season to officially set a new single-season sack record. It was a moment that felt inevitable, yet still special when it finally happened.

The Browns shared the moment on social media, and it did not take long for fans to respond.

Almost immediately, Browns fans flooded him with praise, celebration, and appreciation for a player who has consistently delivered regardless of circumstances.

celebrating a moment that will live in the history books 🧡@budlight | #FortheCelly#CLEvsCIN on CBS and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/9ntYDFkhrM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2026

“The greatest single season for a pass rusher! Congrats Myles! Love from the Dawg Pound,” one fan said.

“CONGRATULATIONS MILES!! We Browns fans knew you would do it!!! Great concentration, strength, and heart!!! We love you Miles!!!” another fan commented.

“YEAH, 95!” another said.

“A REAL sack for a REAL record! Finally” another said.

In a season filled with questions about leadership, coaching, and direction, Garrett provided something that could not be debated. Effort. Consistency. Dominance. He showed up every week and changed games on his own.

Fans also made it clear that records like this matter for the identity of the franchise. The Browns have not always had players who transcend eras. Garrett is one of them. Breaking the single-season sack record only adds to his legacy and strengthens his case as one of the most impactful defenders in NFL history.

As the Browns look ahead to an offseason filled with likely change, moments like this serve as a reminder of what must be built around. Garrett is not just a star. He is a standard.

