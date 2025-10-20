Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message After Big Win

The Cleveland Browns desperately needed a win.

They were going to play one of the worst teams in football, at home, and under some weather conditions that had never favored Tua Tagovailoa.

That’s why, even though they got the job done, Myles Garrett still isn’t satisfied.

Following the win, the former Defensive Player of the Year shared his honest thoughts on his current state of mind, and he wants to make everybody aware that he’s not happy:

“Yeah, I mean, we rallied and we got a win in a fashion which we can appreciate, but that’s not enough, and we’ve got to continue to do that. One win is one thing, but we’ve got to turn this into a habit, an addiction. It’s got to be an obsession to win and win like this. And so we’ve got to keep on chasing that feeling,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett: “One win is one thing, but we’ve got to turn this into a habit.” pic.twitter.com/nok3hsjkde — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 19, 2025

That’s fair, and it’s what the fans have wanted to hear and see from him all along.

It’s not enough to just make harsh comments when things aren’t going your way.

You also have to make sure to hold everybody to the highest standard when things are going right as well.

The Browns’ defense has the potential to be the best in all of football, even when they’re not facing Tua Tagovailoa and the Tyreek Hill-less Miami Dolphins.

They picked off the Dolphins’ struggling quarterback three times, and they even returned one of those picks for a touchdown.

Jim Schwartz’s unit held the Dolphins to just six points, and they sacked Tagovailoa four times for a loss of 33 yards.

Now, the Browns will have to step up to face Drake Maye and the red-hot New England Patriots at Foxboro.

And while that will be a steep challenge, they should always stand a chance as long as Garrett is locked in.

