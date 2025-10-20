Skip Bayless Makes Wild Claim About Browns After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns entered Week 7 in desperate need of a win.

Their sole victory came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, but it’s been an otherwise disappointing season for this organization.

Switching quarterbacks to allow Dillon Gabriel to be the starter was supposed to infuse some life into this team, and while he’s provided that at times, he hasn’t been the true game-changer fans were looking for.

With that in mind, analyst Skip Bayless noted on X that the team should have never messed around with Joe Flacco or Gabriel and instead started Shedeur Sanders from the get-go.

“If Shedeur Sanders, with that Browns defense and the emergence of Judkins slashing and gashing, had started at QB from the start, as he should have, the Browns would be the Vanderbilt of the North,” Bayless posted on X.

He indicated that Sanders would have performed well given the emergence of Quinshon Judkins in the rushing attack and that the Browns could be in a much better position if he were at the helm.

The coaching staff hasn’t given any indication that they’re ready to switch to Sanders anytime soon, but Bayless has been high on Sanders since the pre-draft process.

He believes that the Browns are depriving the fanbase of a great quarterback and that Sanders is the key to a lot of their issues on offense.

Gabriel and the team did pull off the win on Sunday, bringing their record to 2-5 on the season, but his stat line could be used as ammo for people like Bayless.

He finished the game with just 116 passing yards and no touchdowns, although he didn’t throw an interception or make any major mistakes.

Judkins was the real hero of this game, finishing the contest with 25 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, proving that he was worthy of a high draft pick.

It will be interesting to see if this team ends up sticking with Gabriel all season, or if Sanders gets the opportunity Bayless is clamoring for.

